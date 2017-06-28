Governor Slams House Leaders Over Lack Of Budget

June 28, 2017 2:07 PM
Filed Under: Connecticut state budget, dannel malloy, Joe Aresimowicz

(CBS Connecticut) — Governor Dannel Malloy today said it would be a dereliction of duty for lawmakers in the state Senate to fail to vote on  at least his temporary budget plan by the start of the new fiscal year Saturday.

“The Republican leader should bring half of her folks, and the Democratic leader should bring half of his folks, and all of a sudden we will have resolve, at least temporarily some of the most egregious cuts,” Malloy said. “Those cuts include rental assistance to senior citizens, and summer job elimination for kids.”

House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz says he wants to see significant progress in budget talks before approving the governor’s 3-month budget.

Meanwhile, senate leaders say they are willing to approve the governor’s so-called mini budget, but they can not hold a vote without the speaker’s approval for a special session.

