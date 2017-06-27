THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR TOLLAND AND WINDHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 8 PM

Traffic Stop Results In Narcotics Arrest

June 27, 2017 7:16 PM
Filed Under: arrest, cocaine, Killingly

(KILLINGLY,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police conducting a traffic stop on Broad Street in Killingly arrested a Putnam man after finding 530 grams of powdered cocaine packaged for sale inside a large freezer bag inside a shoe box in the vehicle.

The initial stop was made because the vehicle did not have a front license plate.Troopers say the operator, ,37 year old Adrian Broughton of Putnam ,appeared nervous and asked for consent to search the vehicle, which was granted.

Troopers also say Broughton was operating the vehicle with a suspended license and had two active Failure to Appear arrest warrants.

Broughton is charged with Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell, 2 counts of Failure to Appear, Operating a Motor Vehicle while Under Suspension and Failure to Display a Front Plate.

Broughton is being held on $53,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court Wednesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Sign Up Today!
Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
HBRA Homeowners Handbook

Listen Live

Listen