Traffic Stop Results In Narcotics Arrest

(KILLINGLY,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police conducting a traffic stop on Broad Street in Killingly arrested a Putnam man after finding 530 grams of powdered cocaine packaged for sale inside a large freezer bag inside a shoe box in the vehicle.

The initial stop was made because the vehicle did not have a front license plate.Troopers say the operator, ,37 year old Adrian Broughton of Putnam ,appeared nervous and asked for consent to search the vehicle, which was granted.

Troopers also say Broughton was operating the vehicle with a suspended license and had two active Failure to Appear arrest warrants.

Broughton is charged with Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Sell, 2 counts of Failure to Appear, Operating a Motor Vehicle while Under Suspension and Failure to Display a Front Plate.

Broughton is being held on $53,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court Wednesday.