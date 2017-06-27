Mother, Son Charged With Stealing From Elderly Relative

ANSONIA, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A mother and her son are accused of stealing approximately $200,000 from the bank and investment accounts of an elderly relative over the course of roughly three years.

Police say Kristina Ukanowicz, 62, of Shelton had power of attorney over her elderly mother’s finances. Ukanowicz and her son, Joseph Ukanowicz, 29, also of Shelton, are charged with first-degree larceny and larceny conspiracy.

Police say a complaint from another relative two years ago tipped investigators off to the alleged theft. The mother and son blamed each other for the bulk of the missing money, said police.

Investigators say it’s unclear how the stolen money was used, but there’s no sign that it can be recovered.

The victim, who was in her eighties, died shortly after the investigation began, said police.

Joseph Ukanowicz, the victim’s grandson, was arraigned on June 19 and currently is held on $50,000 bond at the Bridgeport Correctional Center. Kristina Ukanowicz was held on $35,000 bond pending arraignment Tuesday.