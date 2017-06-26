This Morning With Ray Dunaway June 26, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News Business Analyst, looks at the impact of the Senate Health Care Bill? Younger, healthy, and wealthy Americans are among the winners; older, sicker, and poorer are the losers…
7:50- Len Fasano, Senate Republican President Pro Tempore, joins Ray to discuss the latest legislative update.
8:50- Mayor Monday continues with Mayor Curt Balzano Leng of Hamden.
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.