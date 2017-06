Heroin Dealer Sentenced

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – A man described by authorities as the leader of a major heroin distribution ring in Connecticut has been sentenced to more than 12

years in federal prison.

Wilson Vasquez, of New Haven, was also sentenced Wednesday to four years of probation after pleading guilty in September to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and distribution of 100 grams or more of heroin.

Prosecutors say Vasquez obtained bulk quantities of heroin, processed and packaged the drug with several co-conspirators, and then distributed it through a network of street-level distributors.

He was arrested along with more than a dozen others in July 2015.

During the investigation, law enforcement seized approximately 500 grams of raw heroin, three handguns and five vehicles.

In addition, bank accounts containing more than $300,000 have been frozen.

