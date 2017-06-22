Arrest In Waterbury Hit And Run

(Waterbury, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Waterbury Police have made an arrest in a hit and run case from last December.

They say 29-year-old Eliut Canales was picked up today.

He is charged with running down 71-year-old Nancy Martin last December on East Main Street in the city December 16, 2016.

Officers say during the six month investigation, they received numerous tips that Canales was behind the wheel of the car the night Martin was hit.

Eventually, detectives traced the 2001 Honda Civic to salvage yard, from where they say the vehicle was sold last month.

Investigators secured a warrant and picked up Canales on Jewelry Street.

He’s charged with evading responsibility in a motor vehicle resulting in death and tampering with evidence.

Bond was set at $500,000.