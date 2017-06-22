2 Arrested In Theft From

(Wolcott, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Two men are facing charges after Wolcott police say they were caught in the act of stealing car parts from a local garage.

A little after 3:30 this morning, police say they received a call from a resident about activity at Jim and Sons Auto in the area of 18 Tosun Road.

Wolcott officers arrived to find the suspects, 43-year-old Jason Geslien and 47-year-old Wayne Conroy hiding in their vehicle with the trunk open.

Inside, police say they found brake rotors, and metal parts piled in the trunk that investigators say were taken from a large metal container belonging to the garage.

Both suspects face larceny, conspiracy, and trespassing charges. They were each released on $2,500 bonds.

