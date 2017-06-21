Woman Suing JetBlue Over Allergic Reaction

(CBS Connecticut)- A New Haven woman has filed a lawsuit against JetBlue after she says airline staffers did nothing to assist her when she suffered an allergic reaction on a flight.

Annemarie Rivera is allergic to furry animals. Last August, when she booked a roundtrip flight from JFK to Los Angeles, she was sure to tell JetBlue about her medical concerns. She says she was told she would receive medical accommodations and disability seating.

When Rivera arrived at the New York airport on August 5th, airline reps told her there was no record of any request for seating preferences due to her medical condition. According to the lawsuit, she was also told there were no seats available except in first class, which would mean she’d have to pay an upgrade fee. After two hours, the airline backtracked and gave Rivera a seat. However, she says workers continued to deny her any kind of accommodation for her allergy.

On the return trip home four days later, it was deja-vu. Rivera was told there were no seats on the plane, but paid an upgrade fee of 90 dollars. When she arrived at her seat, she discovered two dogs were seated in front of her. Rivera says she suffered an allergic reaction on the flight, and required serious medical attention. The lawsuit says her “repeated requests for assistance were ignored.”

Upon arrival home in New Haven, Rivera was hospitalized with a “grave physical illness, severe emotional stress, and ascertainable economic loss.” She is suing the airline for $75,000.