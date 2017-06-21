This Morning With Ray Dunaway June 21, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:20- John Patrick, founding partner of the Travelers Championship, discusses this year’s tournament.

6:50- Karissa Niehoff from the CT Coalition for Public Education shares a preview in advance of a press conference to be held at the LOB on Wednesday at 11:00am. Niehoff is the Chair of the Coalition that is made up of: CEA, CABE, CAPSS CFSA,PTA, AFT and CASS. They have all come together asking for the Governor and the General Assembly in special session to establish in law a Connecticut Achievement and Resource Equity in Schools (CARES) Commission.

7:20- Tim Wakefield calls in.

8:20- Justin Blood, University of Hartford Baseball Coach, joins Ray.

8:50- Walter Olson of overlawyered.com talks about his piece, “Cultural appropriation: Make it illegal worldwide, Indigenous advocates say.”

