This Morning With Ray Dunaway June 21, 2017

June 21, 2017 6:37 AM

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:20- John Patrick, founding partner of the Travelers Championship, discusses this year’s tournament.

6:50- Karissa Niehoff from the CT Coalition for Public Education shares a preview in advance of a press conference to be held at the LOB on Wednesday at 11:00am. Niehoff is the Chair of the Coalition that is made up of: CEA, CABE, CAPSS CFSA,PTA, AFT and CASS. They have all come together asking for the Governor and the General Assembly in special session to establish in law a Connecticut Achievement and Resource Equity in Schools (CARES) Commission.

7:20- Tim Wakefield calls in.

8:20- Justin Blood, University of Hartford Baseball Coach, joins Ray.

8:50- Walter Olson of overlawyered.com talks about his piece, “Cultural appropriation: Make it illegal worldwide, Indigenous advocates say.”

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

MLB Power Rankings
HBRA Homeowners Handbook
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen