Suit Filed In Teacher Assault Case

June 21, 2017 3:03 PM
Filed Under: New Haven, teacher sexual assault, wilbur cross high school

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – The family of a Connecticut high school student has filed a notice of intent to sue the city of New Haven and the school board after
police say the teen was sexually assaulted by a teacher.

The New Haven Register (http://bit.ly/2rVb1Vt ) reports that a lawyer for the teen’s family filed the notice this month, claiming the city and school board
were negligent in their failure to prevent the relationship.

The notice does not specify what damages they are seeking.

Spokesmen for the city and school board declined to comment.

Jennifer Frechette, a 44-year-old drama teacher at Wilbur Cross High School, faces second-degree sexual assault charges.

She is free on $100,000 bond.

In an interview with police when she was accompanied by her lawyer, she denied a sexual relationship.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

MLB Power Rankings
HBRA Homeowners Handbook
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen