Yale Dean Leaves Over Yelp Reviews

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – A Yale University dean who was placed on leave over offensive reviews she posted on Yelp has left her position at the Ivy League institution, school officials said Tuesday.

Pierson College Dean June Chu last month issued a public apology for the reviews including one that referred to customers of a local restaurant as “white trash.”

“I write to let you know Dean Chu has left her position at Pierson College and wishes the best to the students,” Pierson Head Stephen Davis said in a note to members of the residential college. He said he was beginning the search for a new dean.

Chu was placed on leave last month after the reviews from her personal Yelp account began circulating on campus. Davis has described the reviews, including one that described movie theater workers as “barely educated morons,” as reprehensible.

“If you are white trash, this is the perfect night out for you!” Chu wrote in a review of a local Japanese steakhouse.

Chu did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Chu was appointed Pierson’s dean in May 2016 after serving as an assistant dean of undergraduate students at Dartmouth College and before that as director of the Pan Asian American Community House at the University of Pennsylvania.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)