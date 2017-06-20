Great Moments In Travelers Championship History: Greg Norman 1995

Listen to great moments in Travelers Championship History… brought to you by Middlesex Hospital, the Smarter Choice for Care.

And with the great history on the golf course comes the great history off the course as we as we celebrate the over 30 million dollars that the tournament has generated for our local community since 1952 – like Cherish the Children. Cherish the Children’s goal is to provide a responsive and direct resource to children in need so that they have the opportunity to achieve their greatest potential. CTCF is managed solely by volunteers who enthusiastically donate their time to help children here in Connecticut.

Keep listening to WTIC Newstalk 1080 for the Travelers Championship Charity Spotlight, presented by Middlesex Hospital, the Smarter Choice for Care.