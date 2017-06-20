Father, Son Charged With Stealing Car Batteries

June 20, 2017 10:56 AM
(West Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A father and son are under arrest and West Haven police are tying them to numerous vehicle battery thefts.

A little after 11:00 p.m. Monday, West Haven officers, working with police in Milford and Rocky Hill, tracked a GPS unit installed in a battery outside a Rocky Hill WalMart.

That battery was subsequently tracked to West Haven and police later stopped a U-Haul van at Center Street and Union Avenue.

Under arrest are 46-year-old Peter Burwell, Jr. of West Haven and 25-year-old Peter Burwell III of New Haven.

Police say in the truck were numerous stolen vehicle batteries and burglary tools.

In addition, a West Haven WalMart store manager confirmed that a theft did occur there.

Both Burwells are facing a host of charges including larceny, criminal mischief, and possession of burglary tools.

The elder Burwell also had several outstanding warrants, police said. Both men are being held on bond.

