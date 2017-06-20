Bellinger Fastest To 21 HRs; Dodgers Outslug Mets 10-6

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger launched two more home runs, setting a major league record with his powerful start, and Clayton Kershaw became the first 10-game winner in the National League despite giving up a career-high four long balls Monday night as Los Angeles held on for a 10-6 victory over the New York Mets.

Bellinger reached 21 homers in 51 career games — faster than any other player in big league history. Despite spotting the rest of the NL three weeks before he was called up from the minors, the 21-year-old first baseman leads the league in home runs.

Justin Turner hit a two-run homer and Chris Taylor had a solo shot for the Dodgers, who jumped out to a 7-0 lead against struggling Mets starter Zack Wheeler (3-5) in the first two innings.

In the end, they needed all that power and production on an uncharacteristic night for Kershaw.

Turner had four hits and four RBIs against his former team. Bellinger also drove in four runs.

Kershaw (10-2) allowed two homers to Jose Reyes, including a two-run drive in the seventh inning. Jay Bruce also connected and rookie Gavin Cecchini hit a two-run homer for New York.

It was Cecchini’s first homer in his ninth career at-bat.

The Dodgers’ first five batters got hits, including Bellinger’s three-run homer. Bellinger followed Turner’s home run in the second with a solo shot.

Kershaw was charged with six runs on six hits and a walk in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out 10. His ERA jumped from an NL-best 2.23 to 2.61. His 17 home runs allowed this season already are a career high.

The Dodgers finished with a season-high 17 hits. They have won 10 of 11 and are a season-high 19 games over .500 at 45-26.

Wheeler gave up seven runs and eight hits in two innings. He was coming off the worst start of his career last Tuesday, when he lasted only 1 2/3 innings against the Cubs.

The right-hander’s ERA has risen from 3.45 to 5.29 in two outings.

RARE AIR

Gary Sanchez (2016 New York Yankees) and Wally Berger (1930 Boston Braves) both had 20 home runs through 51 games, but it took Berger 55 games and Sanchez 59 to reach the 21-homer mark.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: LF Yoenis Cespedes was back in the lineup after getting his first full day off Sunday since coming off the disabled list. Cespedes missed six weeks with a strained hamstring before returning June 10 and playing eight consecutive games (six starts). He was hitting .458 since his return. … CF Juan Lagares had surgery in New York to repair a fracture in his left thumb.

Dodgers: 1B Adrian Gonzalez received an epidural for his herniated disk. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the team remains hopeful Gonzalez will return before the All-Star break. . Right-handed reliever Sergio Romo (left ankle sprain) was activated from the DL and struggling RHP Josh Fields was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Robert Gsellman (5-4, 5.50 ERA) is coming off his worst outing of the season, when he yielded seven earned runs on a career-high 11 hits and two walks in five innings against the Nationals in New York. On the road this season, Gsellman is 4-1 with a 4.32 ERA.

Dodgers: RHP Brandon McCarthy (5-3, 3.14) has allowed more than two runs in only two of his previous 11 starts. He is 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA in six starts at Dodger Stadium.

