At Home CT: A Discussion On Kidney Disease

Bill Pearse hosts “At Home CT” and was joined by Dr. Timothy Curley-Nephrologist with Starling Physicians to discuss Kidney Disease.
Dr. Curley says kidney disease is the silent epidemic in America, since symptoms often don’t appear until the disease is far advanced.
Of the 26 million people suffering from chronic kidney disease, African Americans are three times more likely to be affected. Dr. Curley says kidney disease can affect the body’s ability to clean the blood, filter extra water out of the blood and help control blood pressure. When the kidneys are damaged, waste products and fluid can build up in the body.
