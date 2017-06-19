Win Tickets To Talcott Mountain Music Festival: ‘Sgt. Pepper’s 50th’

Talcott Mountain Music Festival presents Sgt. Pepper’s 50th! featuring Classical Mystery Tour on Friday July 7, and we want you to see the show.

We are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the groundbreaking Beatles album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band with Sgt. Pepper’s 50th!, featuring Beatles tribute band, Classical Mystery Tour, and the HSO. This concert will include all the iconic Sgt. Pepper’s hits, such as “With a Little Help From My Friends,” “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds,” “She’s Leaving Home,” “Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite,” “When I’m 64,” and “A Day in the Life.” Plus, hear other classic Beatles tunes from the band’s early days on through the solo years! Conducted by HSO Assistant Conductor Adam Boyles.

Tickets are on sale now at hartfordsymphony.org… but all this week you can win tickets with Ray Dunaway to see the show.

Tune in to Ray Dunaway each morning this week for your chance to call-in… When you hear the cue to call, dial 1-800-953-1080 and you could win a four-pack of tickets to see the show!

For more information on Talcott Mountain Music Festival’s “Sgt. Pepper’s 50th,” Click Here!