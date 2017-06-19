DeGrom Homers, Dominates On Mound As Mets Stop Nationals 5-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Jacob deGrom hit his first major league home run and shut down a bruising Washington Nationals lineup on three singles for eight dominant innings Sunday, giving the New York Mets a 5-1 win that prevented a four-game sweep.

Fresh off pitching the Mets’ first complete game of the season in his previous start against the Cubs, deGrom turned in a complete effort, excelling with his arm, bat and glove.

The NL East-leading Nationals had been 6-0 at Citi Field this season and had battered the Mets in three games this week, never trailing while totaling 18 extra-base hits. But they had trouble touching the blue-stitched balls – used all around Major League Baseball on Father’s Day – thrown by deGrom (6-3).

The right-hander mixed his fastball, slider and changeup well, fanned Bryce Harper with a 97 mph heater on his 105th and last pitch and walked off to a standing ovation. He struck out six and walked two, and the only run against him was unearned.

