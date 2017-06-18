Sailor From Watertown Among Those Killed In USS Fitzgerald Collision

(AP/CBS Connecticut) A sailor from Connecticut was one of seven sailors who were killed in the collision between the USS Fitzgerald and a container ship off Japan Saturday. The Navy says Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh was from the Oakville section of Watertown.
Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, commander of the Navy’s 7th Fleet, said one machinery room and two berthing areas for 116 crew members were severely damaged in the collision. A Navy spokesman said the victims might have been killed by the impact of the collision or drowned in the flooding.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or reditributed.)