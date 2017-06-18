Blumenthal To Hold ‘Field Hearing’ On Health Care Overhaul

June 18, 2017 2:12 PM

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal is holding what he’s calling “an emergency field hearing” on the ramifications of a potential overhaul of the federal Affordable Care Act.

The Democrat says he wants to hear from the public before the U.S. Senate takes up legislation that Republican leaders have been crafting.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Republican from Kentucky, has been under criticism for writing the Senate version of the overhaul bill behind closed doors. He’s hoping to get the measure through the Senate before Congress’ Fourth of July recess.

Blumenthal has scheduled Monday’s hearing for 9 a.m. at the state Capitol in Hartford. He says members of the public should have the opportunity to “voice for the record” their concerns about how the ACA repeal might affect their families.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
CT Business Spotlight
MLB Power Rankings

Listen Live

Listen