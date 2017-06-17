Blues Festival Kicks Off Hartford Summer Arts Program

June 17, 2017 11:45 AM
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Hartford is kicking off its summer festival season with a blues festival in Bushnell Park.

Saturday’s Black-eyed and Blues Fest is part of the “Summer in the City” arts program, put together by the Greater Hartford Arts Council.

The event is free and features seven bands.

The “Summer in the City” program has eight events over the summer, including
a Latino festival, the Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz and the annual
Riverfront Dragon Boat races.

It also will feature the return of fireworks to the city on July 8. Last
year’s fireworks display was canceled because Hartford and East Hartford could
not come up with the money to pay overtime for police and fire protection.

This year’s events are all privately funded.

