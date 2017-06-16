Newtown Man Faces Bomb Making Charges

(Newtown, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – An arrest has been made in a case in which Newtown police and other officers discovered a pair of pipe bombs during a vandalism investigation in March.
Initially, police were called by 67-year-old Larry Bailey on a report of vandalism to his vehicle.
It was during that March 24 investigation that agents noticed what they determined to be improvised explosive devices or pipe bombs.
The area was evacuated and FBI and State Police Bomb Squad officers safely destroyed the devices.
A subsequent search of Bailey’s South Main Street home turned up other suspicious items, leading investigators to believe Bailey was a bomb maker.
He’s now charged with two counts each of illegal possession of explosives and reckless endangerment, as well as filing a false statement.
Bond was set at $50,000.