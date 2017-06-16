Agreement Between Fire Marshal, State’s Attorney

(Old Saybrook, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Old Saybrook police have announced a suspension into an investigation into the town’s fire marshal.
This, following an agreement between Donn Dobson and the Middlesex County state’s attorney which includes Dobson’s resignation from employment from Old Saybrook as well as Westbrook.
Dobson first became the sole subject of a criminal probe regarding issues of time sheets submitted to various municipalities.
The agreement also includes Dobson’s paying restitution and precludes him from working as a fire marshal in Middlesex County.
The investigation into Dobson was first launched last month.