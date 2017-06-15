This Morning With Ray Dunaway June 15, 2017

June 15, 2017 6:54 AM By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- James MacPherson, WTIC Car Doctor emeritus is on the air.  Only 2 of 37 mid-size SUVs offer ‘good’ headlights, according to IIHS. Find out why.

7:20- Christine Stuart of CT News Junkie says some healthcare advocates are skipping the rate hearing. Why?

8:20- Justin Bernier, a member of the Farmington High School building committee, voted no on the project. He explains his decision.

8:50-  Kenneth Gray, former special agent of the FBI who worked counterterrorism, is now a lecturer at the University of New Haven.  Gray discusses the shooting in DC, and also theshooting at a UPS facility in California.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.

