Arrest Made In Hit And Run

June 15, 2017 11:44 AM
(North Canaan, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police have made an arrest in a fatal hit and run crash from over a year ago.

Troopers are charging 49-year-old Thomas McGee of West Hartland.

It was May 20, 2016 that investigators say McGee struck 23-year-old Zachary Dube as Dube rode a motor bike on Route 44, New Hartford Road.

Police say Dube was traveling westbound that night when he was truck by McGee’s vehicle, which was traveling eastbound and attempting to turn into a restaurant parking lot.

McGee is charged with evading responsibility with physical injury. Bond was set at $2,500.

He is due in court June 27.

 

