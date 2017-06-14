This Morning With Ray Dunaway June 14, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Jacqueline Rabe Thomas, education and children’s issues reporter for CTMirror.org, says UConn Health finds itself pretty ill fiscally. Find out why.
7:20- David Alistair Yalof, Professor and Department Head, Department of Political Science at The University of Connecticut, looks at the D.C. and Maryland attorneys general filing a lawsuit against President Trump.
8:20- Bill Wadsworth, chair of the FHS Building Committee (FHSBC), discusses the referendum on Thursday about the High School.
8:50- Zach Janowski, Yankee Institute Director of External affairs, runs down the bills that thankfully died in the session.
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more. Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.