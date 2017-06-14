This Morning With Ray Dunaway June 14, 2017

June 14, 2017 10:09 AM By Ray Dunaway

6:50- Jacqueline Rabe Thomas, education and children’s issues reporter for CTMirror.org, says UConn Health finds itself pretty ill fiscally.  Find out why.

7:20- David Alistair Yalof, Professor and Department Head, Department of Political Science at The University of Connecticut, looks at the D.C. and Maryland attorneys general filing a lawsuit against President Trump.

8:20- Bill Wadsworth, chair of the FHS Building Committee (FHSBC), discusses the referendum on Thursday about the High School.

8:50- Zach Janowski, Yankee Institute Director of External affairs, runs down the bills that thankfully died in the session.

