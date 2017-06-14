Police: Naked Man Goes On Rampage Inside Antiques Store

June 14, 2017 11:42 AM
Filed Under: naked, Putnam

PUTNAM, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut man is facing charges after police say he went on a naked rampage inside an antiques store.

Police in Putnam responded to the Antiques Marketplace around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after reports of suspicious activity.

When they arrived, they found glass on the sidewalk and damage to several windows.

Upon entering, officers saw a “completely naked” man knocking over display cases and smashing items.

Police arrested 50-year-old Sean Morisette on charges of third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.

He is being held on a $10,000 bond pending a court appearance Wednesday. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

