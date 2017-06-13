This Morning With Ray Dunaway June 13, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- Chris Powell, managing editor of the Journal Inquirer, addresses a loophole with order kiosks. Want fries with that? Order kiosks evade Connecticut’s minimum wage.
8:20- Todd Feinburg joins Ray for some Todd Talk. Get a preview of topics to be discussed on this afternoon’s show.
8:50- Jim Barry, Consumer Technology Association’s tech guru looks at Father’s Day, grad, and summer tech and gadgets. Learn what’s new and cool in the tech world.
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.