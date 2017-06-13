Man Serving Child Porn Sentence Ordered To Pay Restitution

June 13, 2017 11:23 AM
Filed Under: Jonathan Rhoades, windsor

WINDSOR, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut man serving nine years in prison on a child porn conviction has been ordered to pay restitution to five victims shown in the images he distributed.

The Journal Inquirer reports that a lawyer for 32-year-old Jonathan Rhoades, of Windsor, negotiated $1,000 payments to four victims. But Rhoades has disputed an order to pay a fifth victim $8,000, saying she should receive an amount similar to the others.

Rhoades’ lawyer says he admits possessing pornographic images of the girl and acknowledges that his part in the continued circulation of the images caused her additional harm.

Rhoades pleaded guilty in January to one count of distribution of child pornography. Police say they found more than 1,500 pornographic images on his computers, most depicting children under age 5.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

