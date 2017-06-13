Environmental Officials Warn Of Bad Air Quality

June 13, 2017 10:15 AM
Filed Under: Air Quality, Connecticut

(CBS Connecticut) – With a third day of sweltering heat, Connecticut environmental officials are warning of bad air quality in parts of the state. Elevated ozone levels are expected to produce “unhealthy” air quality for all segments of the population along the shoreline Tuesday.

“Today, the levels are going to be so high that even healthy adults should watch their outdoor activity,” said Paul Farrell, assistant director of air planning for the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The elevated ozone levels do not come from one single source, but from a variety of sources including pollution hundreds of miles away and local emissions from cars and lawn equipment.

Peak ozone levels were predicted for between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Connecticut had 32 air quality alert days last year. So far in 2017, it has eight.

 

