Man Charged In Daughter’s Death Found Guilty Of Killing Wife

June 12, 2017 3:06 PM
Filed Under: Robert Honsch

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – An Ohio man charged in the death of his daughter in Connecticut has been convicted of killing his wife more than 20 years ago in Massachusetts.

The Hampden district attorney’s office says a jury found 73-year-old Robert Honsch guilty Monday of the first-degree murder of Marcia Honsch.

The 53-year-old woman’s body was found in October 1995 in Tolland State Forest.

Robert Honsch was arrested in 2014 in Dalton, Ohio, where authorities say he was living with a new wife and three children.

He faces a murder charge in Connecticut in the death of his 17-year-old daughter, Elizabeth, whose body was found in September 1995. The family then lived in Brewster, New York.

The defense said Robert Honsch had nothing to do with the deaths of Marcia and Elizabeth Honsch.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Win Red Sox Tickets With Player Of The Game!
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen