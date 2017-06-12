Derby Man Will Get Asylum Hearing

June 12, 2017 3:14 PM
Filed Under: asylum case, Derby, Luis Barrios, Senator Richard Blumenthal

(Derby, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Luis Barrios will get his day in court.

That from Senator Richard Blumehthal on the Derby man who was nearly deported back to his native Guatemala last month.

He was granted a two year stay after Blumenthal requested the Board of Immigration appeals to step in.

Blumenthal says today’s announcement means Barrios will get to make his case for asylum here and seek legal citizenship.

He’s been in this country over 20 years and supporters have said he’s a good neighbor who worked hard and raised a family here.

