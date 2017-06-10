Police Investigating Suspicious Death In Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Police in Glastonbury are investigating an untimely death at a home as suspicious.
Officers were called to the home on Woodhaven Road around 8:30 p.m. Friday.
Police say there is no danger to the public. Connecticut State Police are assisting local authorities in the investigation.
Further information has not been released.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)