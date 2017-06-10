Police Investigating Suspicious Death In Glastonbury

June 10, 2017 12:04 PM
Filed Under: Glastonbury, suspicious death

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) –  Police in Glastonbury are investigating an untimely death at a home as suspicious.

Officers were called to the home on Woodhaven Road around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say there is no danger to the public. Connecticut State Police are assisting local authorities in the investigation.

Further information has not been released.

