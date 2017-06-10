Anti-Islamic Law, Muslim Demonstrators Gather In Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A rally against Islamic law and a group of Muslims have peacefully gathered in separate and opposing demonstrations in Connecticut.

Demonstrators protested Saturday at Waterbury City Hall as part of a national movement organized by ACT for America, which claims Shariah is incompatible with Western democracy.

The Hartford Courant reports that speakers said the U.S. must get rid of Shariah, which they claimed directs its followers to kill women, gay people and anyone deemed an enemy of Islam.

Muslim counter-demonstrators gathered nearby in the city, some in traditional garb.

The co-host of that gathering says groups such as ACT for America seek to “divide” the country.

Another participant says opponents of Islam are mistaking the Islamic penal code as the voice of the religion.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)