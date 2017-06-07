This Morning With Ray Dunaway June 7, 2017

June 7, 2017 6:59 AM By Ray Dunaway

6:50- Sen Len Fasano, Senate Republican President Pro Tempore, is back with an update as Congress nears the end of the session.

7:20- Dan Haar, Columnist with Hartford Courant, says savings figures for state employee concessions show it’s a solid deal. Learn why…

8:50- Jordan Goodman, America’s Money Answers Man, looks at why over 50% of students graduating college are moving back in with their parents due to overwhelming student debt. This is what he calls the “boomerang generation”. Parents think they have an empty nest, but their kids end up coming back.

