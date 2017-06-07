State Launches Annual Mosquito Monitoring Program

(CBS Connecticut) – The state has launched its annual mosquito monitoring program. Mosquitoes are being trapped at 91 locations around the state and tested for the West Nile, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, and Zika viruses.

The program began on Monday and the first test results will be available the week of June 12, said state officials.

Following a mild winter and a wet spring, West Nile Virus could be active this year, if there’s a hot and dry summer, according to Theodore Andreadis, director of the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. The first West Nile-infected mosquitoes typically appear in early-to-mid July. EEE is not expected until later in the summer. Zika is not expected to be found in mosquitoes trapped in Connecticut, said Andreadis.

So far, the mosquito trapping and testing program has been spared from state budget cuts.