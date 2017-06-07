Bail Reform Proposal Gains Final Legislative Approval

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A bill aimed at reducing the number of people detained in Connecticut jails because they can’t afford to post bail has won final approval from the legislature.

The state Senate approved the proposal 29-7 early Wednesday, four days after the House cleared it 88-62. The legislation was first proposed by Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, who says he will sign it into law.

The law will limit when a judge can impose cash-only bail on people charged with misdemeanors that are not family violence crimes. It also will shorten how long defendants charged with misdemeanors and who cannot make bail must wait for a bail hearing.

Malloy says there are hundreds of people who aren’t threats to society who are locked up in state jails simply because they are poor.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)