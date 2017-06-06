Air Force Member Charged With Sexual Assault Pleads Guilty

June 6, 2017 2:20 AM
Filed Under: sexual assault

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man accused in Connecticut of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl he met online while he was in the U.S. Air Force has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Nicholas Murphy, of Exeter, Rhode Island, has pleaded guilty to one count of traveling to engage in illegal sexual activity with a minor Monday.

Court documents show Murphy started communicating with the girl through social media.

Police say Murphy drove to Connecticut and picked up the victim without her parents’ knowledge. She was reported missing Sept. 17, 2015.

In a petition to plead guilty, Murphy wrote he was “truly remorseful.” He faces a maximum of 30 years in prison during his sentencing hearing scheduled for Sept. 13.

It is not clear if Murphy is still an active member of the Air Force.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

