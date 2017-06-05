London Terror Attack: Follow The Latest Developments Read More

This Morning With Ray Dunaway June 5, 2017

June 5, 2017 6:54 AM By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News  Business Analyst, asks will weak jobs put rate hikes at risk?

7:20- Deb Polun of the Community Health Center Association of CT talks about potential HUSKY cuts. Learn more.

7:50- Paul Savas, Vice President of Comcast Business Western New England Region, discusses the Connecticut Business Summit taking place June 8th at the CT Convention Center in Hartford.

8:50- Angus McDonald, First Selectman Town of Deep River, joins Ray for another Mayor Monday.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

