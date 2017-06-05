This Morning With Ray Dunaway June 5, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News Business Analyst, asks will weak jobs put rate hikes at risk?
7:20- Deb Polun of the Community Health Center Association of CT talks about potential HUSKY cuts. Learn more.
7:50- Paul Savas, Vice President of Comcast Business Western New England Region, discusses the Connecticut Business Summit taking place June 8th at the CT Convention Center in Hartford.
8:50- Angus McDonald, First Selectman Town of Deep River, joins Ray for another Mayor Monday.
