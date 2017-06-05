Suspect Nabbed In Shelton Burglaries

(Shelton, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Shelton police are charging a man with burglary stemming from the disappearance of equipment from a city company.
They say 45-year-old Michael Petro of Oakville is facing burglary and larceny charges following the theft of snow blowers and other equipment from Perkin And Elmer on Bridgeport Avenue.
Officers say they were able to determine that Petro was the one behind the thefts after he and his pickup truck were spotted on surveillance video.
Investigators also say they’re looking at Petro as a possible suspect in other burglaries in surrounding towns.
More arrests are expected, police said.
For now, Petro is free on $5,000 bond and is due in Derby Superior Court June 16.