Casino Expansion In Play As Clock Winds Down On Session

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Will the Connecticut House of Representatives pass the casino expansion bill approved by the Senate, allowing the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes go ahead with a satellite casino in East Windsor?
The tribes say it’s needed to blunt competition from a new MGM casino going up in Springfield, Mass. But now comes word that a “boutique” casino in Hartford, and slots at off-track betting locations in Waterbury, New Haven, and Bridgeport are part of the discussion to sway some votes.
MGM criticized that approach on Monday. “Having a bunch of side deals is not the way that you develop public policy about tourism infrastructure,” said the company’s Uri Clinton.
MGM has been lobbying hard to open casino expansion up to competitive bidding.
House Majority Leader Matt Ritter of Hartford said Monday that any casino expansion is sure to result in litigation.