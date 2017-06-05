Bomb Threat Reported At Danbury’s Abbott Tech

(Danbury, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – In Danbury, state and local police are investigating a bomb threat at a high school.
State Police say the threat was made around 9:30 this morning to Henry Abbott Technical High School on Hayestown Avenue.
The school has been evacuated as authorities conduct a sweep.
Mayor Mark Boughton, via his Twitter account, says students will be dismissed.
He also says nearby Hayestown School is on a soft lockdown as a precaution.
Authorities haven’t yet said how the threat was received.