Bomb Threat Reported At Danbury’s Abbott Tech

June 5, 2017 10:18 AM
Filed Under: bomb threat, Danbury, Henry Abbott Technical High School

(Danbury, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – In Danbury, state and local police are investigating a bomb threat at a high school.

State Police say the threat was made around 9:30 this morning to Henry Abbott Technical High School on Hayestown Avenue.

The school has been evacuated as authorities conduct a sweep.

Mayor Mark Boughton, via his Twitter account, says students will be dismissed.

He also says nearby Hayestown School is on a soft lockdown as a precaution.

Authorities haven’t yet said how the threat was received.

