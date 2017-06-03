CT Puerto Ricans Holding Summit

June 3, 2017 11:07 AM
Filed Under: New Haven, Puerto Rico, Summit

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – Puerto Ricans from across Connecticut will be gathering in New Haven to organize a new advocacy group to support Puerto Rico during the unincorporated U.S. territory’s economic crisis.

A daylong summit is planned Saturday at the Roberto Clemente Leadership Academy to create the Connecticut Puerto Rican Agenda, in alliance with efforts by the
National Puerto Rican Agenda.

Organizers say the group’s mission is to “unite, educate, and create solutions for the Puerto Rican people in the United States and Puerto Rico.”

They also
say the new Connecticut group will develop programs designed to preserve Puerto Rican heritage and culture.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen