This Morning With Ray Dunaway June 2, 2017

7:20- Joel Johnson of Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists and Money Wisdom on WTIC, talks about the possibility of Aetna leaving Connecticut. What would this mean for Hartford, the state, and the financial well being of its residents?
7:50- Jamie ‘The Bear’ McDonald of Bear’s Smokehouse Barbecue talks expanding the food empire. Three incredible restaurants in the Hartford region… what’s next on the horizon?
8:00- President of University of Hartford Walter Harrison joins Ray live in studio.
