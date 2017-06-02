Fairfield Police Officer Arraigned

June 2, 2017 7:18 PM
Filed Under: arraignment, Fairfield, Police Officer

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) _ A Connecticut narcotics detective has been arraigned on charges he stole drugs from his department’s evidence room for personal use.
The Connecticut Post  reports that Fairfield Detective Stephen Rilling did not enter a plea Friday when he appeared in superior court in

Bridgeport on charges of second-degree larceny, possession of narcotics, second-degree forgery, evidence tampering and other offenses.

The judge transferred the case to Superior Court in Milford. His next court date was set for June 30. He and his lawyer declined comment.

Rilling is the son of Norwalk’s mayor and has been on the police force for 19 years.

Police say Rilling took heroin, OxyContin pills and cocaine, saying he needed to have the drugs tested. They say it does not appear the thefts compromised any criminal cases.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen