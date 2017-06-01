Cyclist, Driver Injured In Milford Crash

(Milford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – In Milford police say they’re investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist and driver with injuries.
They say late Wednesday afternoon, a vehicle was turning south on to North Street from Sigwin Drive.
Around the same time, officers say the cyclist was traveling north on North Street, approaching Sigwin Drive when the two collided.
The motorcyclist was rushed to Bridgeport Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the motor vehicle was transported to Milford Hospital with minor injuries.
Any witnesses or those who may have information are asked to contact the Milford Police Department.