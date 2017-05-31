Teacher Of Year In Wolcott Resigns Amid Investigation

May 31, 2017 11:08 AM
Filed Under: PTO, Teacher of the Year, Wolcott

WOLCOTT, Conn. (AP) – A Connecticut town’s Teacher of the Year has resigned amid an investigation into the possible mishandling of Parent Teacher Organization funds.

The Republican-American of Waterbury reports (http://bit.ly/2sdCsuJ ) that Jane Gargano resigned Friday from her kindergarten teaching job at Alcott Elementary School in Wolcott (WOHL’-cut). She is the town’s 2016-2017 Teacher of the Year and was treasurer of the school’s PTO.

Town police say they’re investigating the handling of PTO funds.

Details of the allegations have not been released.

Documents obtained by the Republican-American show Gargano was placed on leave May 2, the same day she gave a check for $3,900 to the school principal that was deposited into a new PTO bank account.

The reason for the check isn’t clear.

Gargano did not immediately return messages Wednesday.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen