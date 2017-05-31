Man Charged In Rent Theft

May 31, 2017 10:47 AM
Filed Under: Stonington, theft

STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) – Police say a Connecticut man is facing charges after he allegedly stole several rent payments left by tenants at a local inn.

The Westerly Sun reports (http://bit.ly/2sl88O8 ) officers were called to the Elm Tree Inn in Stonington after staff complained of someone breaking into the office.

Officers using surveillance camera footage say they have identified 41-year-old David Hazard as the suspect.

Hazard told police he was trying to get his own rent money, however video showed several other tenants making deposits.

Police say at least $310 should have been in the safe, but it was found empty.

Police say Hazard was taken into custody Friday.

He is facing charges for burglary, larceny and criminal mischief.

Court records show Hazard has previously pleaded not guilty to two other larceny-related charges this year.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

CT Business Spotlight
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen