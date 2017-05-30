Police Investigate Theft Of Antique Bracelet

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (AP) – Police in Connecticut are searching for two people suspected of stealing a bracelet valued at more than $12,000 from an antique shop.

Authorities say the theft occurred around 3 p.m. last Wednesday at the Saybrook Antique Center in Old Saybrook. The bracelet was worth more than $12,500.

Police have released surveillance images of a man and a woman they think were involved. They appeared to be in their 30s.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone who recognizes the people in the images is asked to call police.

