Burglary Suspect Nabbed In South Windsor

May 30, 2017 10:05 AM
(South Windsor, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – South Windsor police are charging a man after they say a resident reported the suspect rifling through her parked car in her open garage over the weekend.

Around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, police say they were dispatched to the home on Rugy Lane on a report of a suspicious person.

A little while later, they caught up with 52-year-old Christopher Kokkinakos of East Hartford.  He was detained after a short foot chase into some nearby woods.

When they caught up to him, police say Kokkinakos had a large amount of loose change in his pockets, consistent with someone who’d been taking money from cars.

Kokkinakos was charged with burglary from a motor vehicle, larceny, and interfering with police.

Bond was set at $10,000, pending an appearance today in Manchester Superior Court.

