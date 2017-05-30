Burglary Suspect Nabbed In South Windsor

(South Windsor, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – South Windsor police are charging a man after they say a resident reported the suspect rifling through her parked car in her open garage over the weekend.
Around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, police say they were dispatched to the home on Rugy Lane on a report of a suspicious person.
A little while later, they caught up with 52-year-old Christopher Kokkinakos of East Hartford. He was detained after a short foot chase into some nearby woods.
When they caught up to him, police say Kokkinakos had a large amount of loose change in his pockets, consistent with someone who’d been taking money from cars.
Kokkinakos was charged with burglary from a motor vehicle, larceny, and interfering with police.
Bond was set at $10,000, pending an appearance today in Manchester Superior Court.