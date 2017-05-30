Arrest Made In Weekend Fatal Shooting

STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) _ A man has been charged with fatally shooting a Connecticut man over the holiday weekend.
Brandyn Ford, of Stratford, was arrested Monday and charged with murder, first-degree reckless endangerment and other offenses.
Police say Ford shot 27-year-old Andre Pettway, of Bridgeport, just before 7 p.m. Saturday in Stratford. Pettway was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police say two suspects had fled the scene in a dark-colored car. Police say they later located the car, which led them to the driver and to Ford.
Ford was held on $1.5 million bail.
