Arrest Made In Weekend Fatal Shooting

May 30, 2017 7:24 PM
Filed Under: arrest, murder, Stratford

STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) _ A man has been charged with fatally shooting a Connecticut man over the holiday weekend.
Brandyn Ford, of Stratford, was arrested Monday and charged with murder, first-degree reckless endangerment and other offenses.
Police say Ford shot 27-year-old Andre Pettway, of Bridgeport, just before 7 p.m. Saturday in Stratford. Pettway was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say two suspects had fled the scene in a dark-colored car. Police say they later located the car, which led them to the driver and to Ford.

Ford was held on $1.5 million bail.

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

